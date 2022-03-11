California’s Chicken Ranch Casino Drug Arrests Lead to Meth, Fentanyl Seizure

Three suspects were arrested at California’s Chicken Ranch Casino earlier this week. A security guard at the tribal casino spotted what turned out to be more than 40 grams of suspected fentanyl and some methamphetamine (meth) in their possession.

Erik Seth Odle in a mug shot, pictured above. He and two other suspects were arrested at California’s Chicken Ranch Casino on drug charges. (image: Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office)

The three were in the Jamestown gaming property’s parking lot on Monday. Erik Seth Odle, 26, of Modesto was allegedly smoking a substance on tin foil. He also had a firearm placed in his waistband, deputies said. Ammunition was in his pocket, deputies add.

The casino security guard called the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. Several deputies went to the gaming property.

Deputies found Odle and two other men inside the casino. Odle had 27 grams of suspected fentanyl stored in small bags, suspected meth, empty bags, and about $1,000 cash, the sheriff’s office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Odle was charged with possessing drugs for sale, transporting drugs for sale between counties, possessing drugs while carrying a loaded firearm, being an addict in possession of a firearm, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

He was being held in the Dambacher Detention Center in Sonora earlier this week. Bail was set at $100,000.

Two Additional Suspects Charged

The two suspects who were with Odle also were searched by deputies. The deputies found the duo had drug paraphernalia, 13 grams of suspected fentanyl, and some suspected meth. Deputies cited both suspects for possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

The two suspects were identified as Madison Davis, 28, of Modesto, and Dustyn Davis, 29, of Tracy. Neither was placed in jail.

The illegal drugs and paraphernalia were seized by deputies. Deputies did not provide a street value for the meth or fentanyl. Fentanyl is an opioid. It is prescribed to treat pain.

Chicken Ranch Casino is owned by the Chicken Ranch Band of Me-Wuk Indians. It is approximately 128 miles east of San Francisco.

Prior Oakland Illegal Gaming Raid

Last July, in an unrelated incident in Oakland, California authorities raided an illegal gaming joint. Police seized numerous weapons, ammo, more than $21,000 in cash, $76,000 worth of suspected drugs, and 18 gambling machines.

Among the items seized were eight firearms. They include two assault rifles, as well as 30 high-capacity magazines, and a bulletproof vest, police said.