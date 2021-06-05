California Man Wounded Outside of Illegal Casino, In Critical Condition, Deputies Reveal

A man was shot outside of a suspected illegal gambling joint Thursday night in Oildale, Calif. The victim was in critical condition receiving treatment at a local hospital Friday, authorities reported.

The unnamed man was shot multiple times, according to KGET, a local TV station. It appears someone at the site waved down a passing motorist to call 911 about the shooting.

Deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crime site. They later searched the area for evidence and witnesses.

The victim was described as an “adult male,” according to a sheriff’s department social media post.

Earlier Shooting

In October, two people were shot at or near an illegal casino in Oildale. It was on the same street where this week’s shooting took place. Both victims of the October shooting were transported to local hospitals.

During October’s incident, nine people were seen at the casino. They were detained by Kern County deputies.

Maytham Mnaather, 22, was charged with resisting arrest, being a felon in possession of ammunition, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and keeping a gambling premises, according to KBAK, a local TV station.

During a search of the gaming operation, deputies seized four illegal gaming machines, a handgun, ammunition, and body armor, KBAK said.

In 2019, Kern County Sheriff’s deputies raided an illegal casino in South Bakersfield. They discovered an eight-person fish table gaming console and six computer terminals.

Deputies also found four firearms and 3,000 rounds of ammunition. Two of the guns were stolen. The stolen guns include a Glock model 23 .40 caliber and a Beretta .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol. Four suspects were arrested.

A few months earlier, sheriff’s deputies broke up an illegal gambling ring in Bakersfield. They discovered another eight-person fish table game. There was also more than $5,200 in cash and nearly 255 grams of suspected methamphetamines (meth).

Two Men Sentenced To Decades in Prison

In March, two men were sentenced to decades in prison for a 2018 shooting at an illegal casino in Bakersfield.

Frankie Ramos received 25 years to life, plus 29 years and four months. David Moore was given 25 years to life, plus 25 years and four months.

Ramos and Moore were found guilty last September on five counts, including attempted murder, assault with a firearm, and robbery.

Ramos and Moore, along with two others, entered an internet gaming cafe on Baker Street in 2018. They brandished firearms and disarmed a security guard, deputies said.

The four allegedly stole cash from the cafe. They then fled.

The security guard pursued the men and fired a taser at them. Ramos and Moore allegedly returned fire, striking the guard twice. He was wounded. But he survived after medical treatment.

A third defendant, Anesia Ribeiro, was acquitted of an attempted murder charge. He pleaded no contest to burglary and gang charges. Ribeiro was given a six-year prison term.

The fourth defendant, Eric Grijalva, received a sentence of 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to robbery and assault charges.