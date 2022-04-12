Caesars Southern Indiana Casino Last Location of Missing Man

Relatives are continuing to search for a man who was last seen at Caesars Southern Indiana in February. Family members held a search on Saturday.

Robert Eaton Jr., 26, pictured above. He is missing and was last seen at Caesars Southern Indiana casino. (Image: Harrison County Sheriff’s Department)

Robert Eaton Jr., 26, was at the Elizabeth, Ind. gaming property on Feb. 20, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said. On March 4, he was determined to be a missing person, WAVE, a Kentucky TV station, reported.

This past Saturday, family members held an organized search for him. When he was at the casino he was dressed in blue jeans, a gray jacket, and a black coat. He had on a Pleasure Ridge Park High School baseball ring.

He was driven to the casino by an Uber driver. An Uber driver was supposed to pick him up on Feb. 21.

“You know, you grew up with someone, and you just don’t expect something like this to happen,” Jade Easton, the missing man’s cousin told WAVE.

He was someone that was kind of off the grid, kind of a low-key guy that didn’t have his phone on him much. He had usually bounced around, visiting his mom, visiting his dad, visiting his grandma. So, in that time frame, it was hard to keep up with where he was.”

Also, Jade Eaton said he has schizophrenia. He is described as being religious and enjoys sports, particularly the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at (812) 738-2195 or call the Harrison County tip line at (812) 738-TIPP (8477).

Woman Disappears in Detroit

In an unrelated incident, Stacy Trombley, 59, is missing, too. She was last spotted at about 12:30 pm Saturday (April 9) at Detroit’s MotorCity Casino, according to WDIV, a Michigan TV station.

Trombley phoned a relative while at the gaming property, Detroit police said. She told the person she was heading home, but never arrived.

At the casino, she had on a red shirt and a black leather skirt. She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She weighs 150 pounds. Also, she has dark blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Detroit Police Department’s 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301.

Missing Person Found

It is encouraging when missing people are found. Last week, Las Vegas Metro Police reported Yong-Cha Thomas, 81, was located after a search.

She had been last seen near the California Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, KTNV, a Nevada TV station, reported.