2022 World Series Odds: Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros Betting Favorites

Posted on: October 10, 2022, 04:07h.

Last updated on: October 10, 2022, 05:03h.

Eight teams remain in the hunt for the 2022 World Series title. But oddsmakers at DraftKings list the Los Angeles Dodgers (+300 odds) and Houston Astros (+380) as the top two betting favorites on the MLB futures board to win the championship.

Mookie Betts from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Manny Machado from the San Diego Padres had a brief chat during a late-season game at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers are the betting favorite to win the World Series and NL pennant this season. (Image: Getty)

The Astros defeated the Dodgers to win the 2017 World Series, and if you follow the public money, those two teams are expected to meet again in the Fall Classic five years later.

The Atlanta Braves are the defending World Series champion. They’re third on the futures board at +350 odds to repeat as champions, but continue to offer up the best value. It’s nearly impossible to repeat as the World Series winner in the modern era. The Yankees were the last team to win the championship in consecutive seasons when they pulled off a three-peat in 1998, 1999, and 2000.

AL Pennant Race: Astros, Yankees Impending Showdown

The Astros (106-56) posted the best record in the American League this season. They’re the outright favorite at +145 odds to win their fourth AL pennant since they last won the World Series in 2017. The Astros were runners-up in the World Series twice in the last three seasons, including last year. Out of all of the American League teams, the Astros have the best World Series odds at +360.

When you have an ace like Justin Verlander, you’re always a favorite to run the table in the postseason. Verlander posted an 18-4 record for the Astros this season and led the league with a 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP.

The Astros are -220 odds to defeat the Seattle Mariners (90-72) in the ALDS and advance to the ALCS. The Mariners are +185 underdogs to upset the Astros in the next round.

The Mariners swept the Blue Jays in the AL wild card to get a shot at the Astros. If you think the Mariners can make it to World Series for the first time in franchise history, they’re +500 odds to win their first-ever AL pennant.

The New York Yankees are +180 odds to win the AL pennant, which they haven’t done since they last won the World Series in 2009. You can back the Yankees to win the World Series at +475 odds.

The Yankees jumped out to a hot start in the first half of the season, before a mid-schedule skid put them off-kilter. Right fielder Aaron Judge missed out on winning the Triple Crown (for the leader in home runs, RBI and batting average). But he set the AL home run record with 62 long balls. The historic Judge run helped the team refocus, and they finished 99-63 to win the AL East title.

The Yankees meet the Cleveland Guardians (92-70), and the Bronx Bombers are -210 odds to advance to the ALCS. The Guardians are +175 underdogs to knock out the Yankees in the ALDS. If you’re feeling frisky, the Guardians are the long shot on the board at +600 odds to win the AL pennant.

NL Pennant Race: Dodgers, Braves Faves Again

The Dodgers (111-51) had their best seasons in franchise history, but those 111 victories mean nothing without winning another championship. The Dodgers seek their fourth NL pennant since 2017. Under manager Dave Roberts, the Dodgers have three World Series appearances, but won only one in 2020 during the pandemic-shortened seasons.

The Dodgers want to silence all haters by winning the title this season. They’re the team to beat at +300 odds to win the World Series. It’s no surprise that the 111-win Dodgers are the favorite to win the NL pennant at +145 odds.

In the NLDS, the Dodgers are -210 favorites against their NL West foes and southern neighbor, the San Diego Padres (89-73).

The Padres had an up-and-down season, but they got hot at the right time by upsetting the New York Mets in the NL wild card. The Padres are +175 odds to knock out the Dodgers in the NLDS and a popular long shot at +475 odds to win the NL pennant.

The Atlanta Braves (101-61) and Philadelphia Phillies (87-75) square off in the other NLDS matchup. The Braves are the favorite to advance to the NLCS at -185 odds against the Phillies (87-75).

The Braves are on a mission to become the first repeat champion in 22 seasons. They’re +200 odds to win the NL pennant in consecutive years.

The Phillies have the worst record among the final eight teams. They finished in third place in the NL East, but swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild card. If you’re looking to back a hot team, the Phillies are +155 to upset the Braves in the NLDS. The Phillies are the longest shot on the futures board at +500 to win the NL pennant.