UFC Legend Conor McGregor Questioned in Attempted Sexual Assault Case in France

Posted on: September 14, 2020, 04:07h.

Last updated on: September 14, 2020, 09:11h.

Conor McGregor was questioned by law enforcement on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and exposure while the Irish UFC legend was on the French island of Corsica, media reports indicated over the weekend.

Retired UFC champion Conor McGregor was detained by officials in France recently after someone filed a complaint against the two-time UFC champion alleging he attempted to sexually assault them. (Image: Getty/UFC.com)

Local prosecutors gave French news service AFP a statement on Saturday.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, (McGregor) was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services,” the statement read.

The gendarmerie is a French federal law enforcement agency.

A spokesperson for McGregor told TMZ that their client was “interviewed and released.” The publication reported that the incident allegedly took place in a local bar.

Later that day, the fighter’s manager in a statement to MMA Fighting saying, “…Conor McGregor is not and will not be a target for those seeking to score a headline or a payday.”

Nicknamed “Notorious,” McGregor has lived up to that moniker in his out-of-the-ring life. Last year, he was fined €1,000 after he struck a man in an Irish pub who declined his offer of a shot. He also was charged with assault in New York in 2018 after he raided a charter bus shuttling UFC fighters.

McGregor Retired (Again) This Year

A two-time UFC champion as a featherweight and a lightweight, McGregor is also known for stepping out of the sport to fight legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather three years ago in Las Vegas. Mayweather knocked out McGregor in the 10th round to up his record to 50-0.

Mayweather has not fought since.

McGregor last fought in January, needing just 40 seconds to knock out Donald Cerrone at UFC246. He previously mentioned a desire to fight more before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the States. However, in June, he subsequently announced his decision to retire from the sport for the third time.

The US Anti-Doping Agency, though, apparently did not get the memo. While McGregor was in France, USADA tracked him down and asked him to provide a urine sample.

What’s going on here @ufc?” McGregor tweeted on Friday. “USADA have just arrived to my yacht this morning for testing? I’ve retired guys! But go on then, I’ll allow them test me. It’s all natural here baby!”

While McGregor has said publicly that he’s retired, there’s always speculation that he might re-enter the octagon – or even the boxing ring, after fighter Manny Pacquiao signed on to the same management firm that oversees McGregor’s career.

Might McGregor Fight Again?

A check of US sportsbooks didn’t find odds on any hypothetical fight that could take place by the end of the year. However, offshore bookmaker BetOnline.ag has three such fights listed on its site.

If McGregor were to fight Justin Gaethje, he would be a -130 favorite, while Gaethje would command +110 odds. The sportsbook’s oddsmakers list McGregor as a slight favorite (-105) against Anderson Silva. The Brazilian’s odds are -115 for a potential matchup. McGregor’s longest odds would be against Kamaru Usman. The welterweight champion is a -330 favorite, and McGregor is offered at +270.

The odds on those fights are good through the end of the year.