San Francisco 49ers Take Care of Business on ‘Monday Night Football’

Posted on: November 22, 2022, 02:40h.

Last updated on: November 22, 2022, 11:58h.

More than 78K people descended on Estadio Azteca in Mexico City Monday night to watch the first of two live NFL games being played there this season. Most were there to support the San Francisco 49ers, who didn’t disappoint, as they rolled over the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy sits dejected on the sideline. The Cardinals lost to the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football” following a weak offensive performance. (Image: The Republic)

The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 38-10 in the return of the NFL to Mexico, with Monday Night Football wrapping up Week 11 of the regular season. The attendance was only about 4,000 less than the stadium’s maximum capacity, a strong indication of the popularity of American football in the country.

The Cardinals entered the game with a band-aid offense that’s been dealing with injuries. This proved difficult to overcome, although Arizona lit up the scoreboard first.

Niners Attack in Mexico

The Cardinals scored first. It was only a Matt Prater field goal, but it was enough to get the ball rolling, and San Francisco couldn’t find a way to respond for the entire first quarter.

That changed in the second quarter, when the Niners came out with greater effectiveness on offense, picking up TDs from wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle to go ahead, 14-3.

The Cardinals showed some signs of life of their own before halftime. QB Colt McCoy pushed the offense down the field, mostly with the help of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. That culminated in a solid run by running back James Conner for a TD and a 17-10 halftime score.

The 49ers started the second half with more variety on offense and better accuracy between QB Jimmy Garoppolo and his receivers. This allowed San Francisco to extend the lead, thanks to the TDs put up once again by Aiyuk and Kittle, as well as another by wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

McCoy struggled under center, unable to adapt and properly take over for the injured Kyler Murray. The Cardinals’ offense wasn’t able to produce any solid results in the second half and stayed off the board completely. McCoy couldn’t even make it the entire half, with the third-string QB Trace McSorley coming in to replace him.

The 49ers, who have won three straight, improved to 6-4 to tie the Seattle Seahawks as division leaders in the NFC West. The Cardinals dropped to 4-7 and retained their third-place spot in the division.

There was never really any doubt that the 49ers would win. The sportsbooks backed them all the way, but the over/under offered a tantalizing option. The over hit, thanks almost entirely to the outstanding performance of the Niners.

NFL Needs a New Home in Mexico

Mexico, according to the NFL, holds the league’s largest fanbase outside of the US. It’s been a regular fixture for international games, except during COVID-19. But Azteca Stadium hasn’t always impressed players or fans.

The NFL needs an alternative site if it wants to continue to play south of the border. During the first quarter of 2023, the stadium will close its doors to begin remodeling for the 2026 World Cup, a situation that could complicate future NFL games.

The situation is difficult beyond 2023 as well, since the work in the stadium could take up to two years to complete. As a result, it isn’t looking good for NFL games there anytime soon.

The NFL is reportedly working on an alternative site, though it hasn’t provided any details. In the meantime, it’s increasing its European schedule, expanding its reach in England and Germany.

There are three games in London this year, as well as one (Tampa Bay vs. Seahawks) already played in Munich, Germany. More games in Germany are going to be added to the calendar in the future.