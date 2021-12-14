Spotlight Sports Shines on New Deal With Spanish Sports Media Brand Diario AS

Posted on: December 14, 2021, 09:08h.

Last updated on: December 14, 2021, 09:08h.

Spotlight Sports Group, a company focused on sports technology, content and media, is shining the spotlight on itself once again. The company has teamed up with Spain-based Diario AS to promote the latter’s activities in the sports realm.

Diario AS offices in Spain. The sports media company is bringing in Spotlight Sports to help it enhance its user engagement. (Image: Diario AS)

Diario AS is a sports publisher that has been reporting on soccer and other sports since 1967. It is behind several publications and online sites, including AS.com. This site is ranked among the top global sports publishers in the market.

Spotlight, which operates Racing Post, is now bringing its expertise to Diario AS. The objective is to provide the latter with its management expertise and provide Spanish sports betting content. It will also offer its affiliate technology and artificial intelligence-based content generation.

The new joint venture partnership, per Spotlight’s announcement, will create “high-growth revenue streams by combining Spotlight Sports Group’s sports betting expertise and user engagement technology” with the millions of unique monthly visitors to the AS.com platform.

This partnership positions Spotlight Sports Group as a leading provider of sports betting affiliate and engagement technology across the global publishing sector,” Spotlight MD (Sport) & co-US CEO Harry von Behr stated.

Spotlight On Track to Reach Global Audience

Spotlight is working overtime to develop a global presence that will allow it to dominate the sports betting industry. It has beefed up its range of products to reflect its ability to offer turnkey affiliate solutions to help it reach that goal.

The improvements and enhanced global position might not just be to give it more status. There has been talk that Exponent, the private equity company behind Spotlight, might be willing to entertain a sale. Improving its operations would give it better value to potential buyers.

The enhancements would also make it more attractive for deep-pocketed investors out of the US. With multibillion-dollar public launches occurring in the sports betting space, Spotlight could have an eye on the same.

Spotlight already supplies its solutions in over 70 languages across the globe. It works with some of the largest sportsbooks in the industry and has been building out its B2B operations, as well. It launched its Publisher Solution Suite in September, offering new options that include enhanced widgets and affiliate marketing options.

Access to Diario AS Could Provide Other Advantages

Diario AS is a subsidiary of media conglomerate PRISA. The company has a long list of newspapers, television networks and radio stations throughout Spain. Tapping into Diario AS could give Spotlight access to additional resources controlled by those assets, expanding its portfolio even more.

As the global sports betting industry continues to evolve, nothing is static. There are already hints at betting becoming a primary component of sports coverage in the US within a few years. This could be seen in other markets, as well.

By connecting with companies like Diario AS that have wide reaches, Spotlight and companies like it could gain access to an endless source of assets that would have been difficult to approach before.