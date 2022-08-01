Playtech Inks Online Casino Content Deal With 888 Holdings for US Markets

British gaming technology company Playtech announced a new deal with 888 Holdings on Thursday.

An image from a Playtech Live Casino studio. This past week, Playtech announced it extended a relationship with online gaming operator 888 Holdings that will introduce its live casino and other iGaming products on 888’s US online casino sites. (Image: Playtech)

The two companies have been partners, with Playtech operating its online casino games on 888 platforms in other regulated markets. This new agreement covers 888’s US iGaming apps, which will feature Playtech’s live casino table games as well as random number generator-based games.

Currently, 888 offers iCasino in New Jersey, but Playtech’s release noted that the agreement would cover additional states as 888 gets licensed there as well.

“This agreement will enhance the overall player experience by offering more entertaining and dynamic games, which is a key part of our content and product leadership strategy,” said Howard Mittman, US division president for 888, in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming Playtech’s content and growing our partnership together.”

Playtech Eyes Growth in US iGaming Market

Playtech already has an established presence in New Jersey, where it has provided iGaming content for bet365. Earlier this month, it also reached an agreement to provide online casino content for Resorts Digital Gaming in the Garden State.

Shimon Akan, Playtech’s COO, said that 888’s decision to partner with them serves as an “exciting step” as Playtech looks to expand its presence in the US.

Live Casino is Playtech’s newest proposition to the US market, and it is giving operators the opportunity to diversify their offering, resulting in great demand for our industry-leading software,” Akan said in a statement.

Last December, the company opened live casino game studios in New Jersey and Michigan. In Michigan, Playtech provides live casino content for Parx Interactive, the gaming partner for the Gun Lake Band of Pottawatomi Indians.

Playtech also operates iGaming studios in Asia and Europe.

The deal with 888 wasn’t the only news Playtech made this past week. The company also announced it would scrap plans to introduce Caliente Interactive’s Caliplay into the US through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). While a publicly traded SPAC is off the table, Playtech said in a regulatory statement that it is considering “alternative opportunities” with Caliplay for rolling out a Hispanic-focused gaming business in the US.

Deals Keep Coming for 888

For 888, the deal with Playtech comes a week after it secured a global deal with EveryMatrix. Under that agreement, EveryMatrix will use its CasinoEngine platform to offer the games on 888’s casino app.

EveryMatrix, too, is looking to expand in the States, where it operates a hub in Miami and has filed for licenses in New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. EveryMatrix’s Armadillo Studios is currently working to develop an online casino game featuring MMA fighter Amanda Nunes.

“This agreement will allow us to distribute our game content to a wider audience, and we are looking forward to developing the relationship with 888 further,” said Erik Nyman, president of EveryMatrix’s Americas division.

While sports betting has expanded rapidly in the US over the last four years, iGaming has not enjoyed the same level of growth – even though it’s been legal in New Jersey since 2013.

Other states that have approved iGaming are Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.