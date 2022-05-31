Nicki Minaj Joins Online Sportsbook MaximBet as Investor and Ambassador

Posted on: May 31, 2022, 01:59h.

Last updated on: May 31, 2022, 02:01h.

Nicki Minaj is arguably the most successful female rapper in the history of music. The 39-year-old hopes to use her broad appeal to bring new customers to MaximBet.

Nicki Minaj is the new face of MaximBet, the online sportsbook and lifestyle brand that is planning to expand across the country in the coming months. Minaj is one of the best-selling rappers of all time. (Image: MaximBet)

Dubbed the first “sports betting lifestyle brand,” MaximBet is currently only operational in Colorado. But the online sportsbook and soon-to-be iGaming platform plans to expand into 11 additional states, plus Ontario, in the coming months.

In anticipation of the expansion, MaximBet is partnering with Minaj. The gaming firm believes the “Anaconda” singer will be able to lure in new bettors and appeal to females in the male-dominated sports betting market.

The Carousel Group, a Maryland-based sports betting and iGaming operator, owns and runs MaximBet through a partnership with the Maxim magazine brand. Carousel says Minaj has already “categorically disrupted the male-dominated industry of rap music,” and will do the same in the male-dominated sports betting industry.

Minaj is up for the challenge.

I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration. Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot on as it relates to this partnership,” Minaj said in a statement provided to Casino.org.

Describing Minaj as a “lifelong sports fanatic,” MaximBet says the global pop icon will help promote events, partnerships, and customer experiences. Minaj is also assuming a minority ownership position in the iGaming platform, but those details are remaining confidential.

Nicknamed the “Queen of Rap,” Minaj is one of the best-selling musicians of all time with more than 100 million records sold worldwide. She’s also one of the most followed stars on social media. Her Instagram account alone has more than 190 million followers, which ranks her as the 15th most followed person.

I am so proud & excited to be the newest @MaximBetUSA investor, advisor and first global ambassador & creative director of Maxim‼️‼️‼️🎉🎉🎉 Make way for the Queen of lifestyle sports betting 👑💰

Get ready for the best parties & more 🎀💕🫶🏽https://t.co/bgbEY3XiRv#Maxim pic.twitter.com/ivi9Hw9ziw — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 31, 2022

Skewing Market Female

Sports betting is legal and operational in more than 30 states, plus DC. The legal industry has quickly become saturated with sportsbook firms seeking to establish market share since the US Supreme Court in May of 2018 repealed the federal sports betting ban that had limited such gambling to Nevada.

Sports betting is a low-margin business, which has only added to the difficulties that some sportsbook newcomers are encountering in their early days of operating in legal markets. MaximBet arrived on the scene only in April of 2021 — nearly three years after the landmark SCOTUS decision.

MaximBet, however, believes it has a customer acquisition plan by way of Minaj and female players. According to research commissioned on behalf of the American Gaming Association, an estimated seven in 10 sports bettors are male. MaximBet believes Minaj can help level the gender playing field.

Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman,” said Daniel Graetzer, MaximBet CEO.

The MaximBet release added that Minaj will bring her “style and ethos” to the brand that will help the sportsbook broaden its audience, “including inviting more women into the field.”

Female Flock Underway

Though sports betting might be dominated by men, a recent probe of consumer behaviors regarding mobile sports betting found that the female participation rate increased greatly last year.

Global Wireless Solutions, a Washington-based mobile consulting firm, reported that 4.6 million females downloaded sports betting apps last year — a 115% year-over-year surge. The rate of men using sportsbook apps grew by only 63%.

“Operators are always looking to bring new players into the market. We know women watch football, basketball, and everything in between and the legalization of sports betting has helped extend that form of entertainment to them,” said Brendan Bussmann, managing partner of B Global, a gaming consultancy.