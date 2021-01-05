Louisiana Woman Allegedly Spits On, Assaults Gaming Employees, Threatens Deputies

A 58-year-old woman allegedly spit on a cashier and also assaulted a security guard at a Labadieville, Louisiana video poker gaming property this weekend.

Wendy A. Doyle was arrested on several charges after an incident in a Louisiana video poker venue over the weekend. (Image: Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office via Houma Today)

Wendy A. Doyle of nearby Thibodaux also allegedly threatened sheriff’s deputies before being arrested Saturday. Authorities suspect she was intoxicated at the time.

Doyle was eventually arrested on several charges. These include two counts of simple assault, as well as disturbing the peace, public intimidation, and possession of alcohol in a motor vehicle, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office told The Daily Comet, a local newspaper.

Doyle’s actions were videotaped on casino surveillance cameras. Deputies later placed her in the Assumption Parish jail where she spent at least some of the weekend. No bond was set as of Saturday.

None of the casino employees appeared to have been injured during the assault. The case will be turned over to a local court.

Previous Gaming-Related Assaults in Louisiana

But during an earlier unrelated violent robbery at a Lake Charles, Louisiana casino a security guard was left with injuries in the December 2019 attack.

In that heist, a trio of brazen bandits assaulted the guard before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. Two of the robbers hurt the security guard at the gaming venue during the heist.

They grabbed his gun and fled the area. A third suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded cash from a casino cashier.

The robber later escaped with the loot. The guard later required treatment at a local hospital.

The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The name of the casino was not released by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In March, in still another unrelated violent incident, two suspects were charged after getting arrested in Lake Charles for their role in allegedly robbing and assaulting an unnamed taxi passenger who had revealed he won $15,000 at a local casino.

The victim was getting a ride back home from the gaming property. As he talked to the driver, he recounted how he had just won thousands of dollars on the casino floor. He then fell asleep as the driver continued to drive the cab.

Suddenly, the victim awoke to discover another person pulling him out of the cab. Once outside, the second person allegedly repeatedly hit the victim.

The victim was also robbed of his money and two cellphones. One of the bandits may have had a firearm during the holdup.

Slot Machine Damaged in Louisiana Attack

Also, in January, 2019 a player, dressed in a camouflage jacket, caused about $500 worth of damage to a slot machine in Charenton, Louisiana’s Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel.

He punched the slot machine before fleeing from the casino in a car. The casino’s surveillance cameras caught the suspect in the act.