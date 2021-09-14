Las Vegas Casino Among Resorts Nationwide in Hiring Mode

Posted on: September 14, 2021, 01:10h.

Last updated on: September 14, 2021, 02:41h.

A Las Vegas resort has scheduled a job fair this week, joining other casinos nationwide in seeking employees. Some casinos are hiring workers on the spot.

A lighted sign adorns the exterior of the Tuscany Suites and Casino in Las Vegas. The resort, at 255 E. Flamingo Road near the Strip, is holding a job fair on Sept. 17. (Image: Fox5 Vegas)

In Las Vegas, the off-Strip Tuscany Suites and Casino on Flamingo Road is conducting employee interviews on Friday from 10 am to 1 pm, according to the resort’s website. Interviews are being held for positions in many departments and can include same-day hiring. Online applications are available in English and Spanish.

Some of the available jobs are part-time. Other jobs are full-time positions with medical insurance and paid vacations, the website states. Among the full-time jobs are those for utility porters, whose duties include “keeping the casino and surrounding grounds clean and orderly.”

The hotel casino also is seeking part-time and on-call employees. Included in that category are cocktail servers needed in the pool area. Job seekers for this position are asked to submit a resume and “current swimsuit picture,” according to the website.

The job fair at Tuscany comes as other hotel casinos in the Las Vegas Valley have held hiring events to bring in new workers. In recent months, Las Vegas has seen an increase in visitors and in arriving and departing passengers at McCarran International Airport, adding to the need for additional hospitality workers. Some resorts, including Circus Circus, a longtime hotel-casino on the Strip, list job openings on their websites.

Workers in High Demand

The demand for casino workers shows no sign of slowing down. Gaming industry jobs are “projected to grow 24 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations,” according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The bureau notes that 20,500 gaming jobs are projected to become available each year for the next 10 years.

Many of those openings are expected to result from the need to replace workers who transfer to different occupations or exit the labor force, such as to retire,” the bureau’s website states.

In 2020, the annual median pay for gaming workers nationwide was $27,050, according to the bureau.

However, as casinos across the county look to employ more workers, some are offering higher wages, on-the-spot hiring opportunities, and comprehensive benefits packages.

$2K Signing Bonus

In Arkansas, Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis is among the properties sweetening the pot by offering a $2,000 signing bonus for some jobs. The casino and dog track is conducting employee interviews every Thursday through Nov. 11. In some instances, applicants might be hired the day of the interview.

Other gambling halls in the South also are hiring. Boyd Gaming’s website lists 51 openings at the company’s Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel in Vinton, Louisiana. The resort is located west of Lake Charles, near the Texas border. The Delta Downs Facebook page lists several immediate openings in the food and beverage department.

As this occurs, the Louisiana casino industry is attempting to overcome several setbacks during the past year from destructive hurricanes.

A new severe weather system, Hurricane Nicholas, struck the Texas shoreline Tuesday, bringing strong winds and torrential rains. Downgraded to a tropical storm later in the day, Nicholas was expected to make its way slowly toward South Louisiana, posing another threat to casinos in Louisiana and Mississippi.