John Villante Faces Up to 30 Years’ Sentence for Brother’s Bloody Death at Harrah’s Atlantic City

Posted on: August 29, 2020, 10:54h.

Last updated on: August 29, 2020, 10:55h.

John Villante has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2019 death of his brother in a hotel room at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, according to a recent statement released by Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

John Villante, above, has pleaded guilty in connection with the 2019 death of his brother in a hotel room at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. (Image: Daily Journal)

Villante, 39, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter, the statement added. Villante is scheduled to be sentenced on October 26. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury will preside.

Under New Jersey law, Villante faces a sentence between 10 and 30 years in prison. He could pay up to a $200,000 fine, too.

The brother, Joseph Villante, 32, also of Philadelphia, was seriously injured during the May 28 attack. Later, authorities performed an autopsy which revealed multiple injuries to his head and other parts of his body. The death was ruled a homicide.

Police found the two brothers in the hotel room, with Joseph Villante having suffered serious head injuries, as well as wounds on his hands, NJ.com said. There was a bloody scene in the room, news reports revealed.

The two were sharing the Harrah’s hotel room, NJ.com said. It was on the 11th floor.

Joseph Villante was taken to New Jersey’s AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for emergency treatment. But he was pronounced dead after arrival.

John Villante Initially Denied Attacking His Brother

A couple days after the attack, John Villante was arrested. He told police he did not attack his brother, suggesting he must have fallen in a shower, the Associated Press said.

In an unrelated Atlantic City incident, Tropicana Atlantic City was the site of multiple stabbings last month. Four men were arrested in the three-person stabbing.

Those charged include Jabari Cummings, 30, and Tyevon Walker, 22, both of Brooklyn, New York, Delroy McNeil, 32, of Cary, North Carolina, and Shaun Laney, 25, of Machias, New York.

The most serious charges were against Cummings. He was charged with attempted homicide, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, and possession of crack cocaine.

McNeil was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, aggravated assault, and attempted homicide. He was stabbed during the incident. He received treatment at a local hospital before being discharged.

Walker and Laney were both charged with robbery. It is unclear what led to the fight.

Atlantic City Reported High in Crime

An online site, Neighborhood Scout, which provides comparative data on US local crime, says “Atlantic City has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes — from the smallest towns to the very largest cities.

For Atlantic City, we found that the violent crime rate is one of the highest in the nation,” the website said.

“Violent offenses tracked included rape, murder, and non-negligent manslaughter, armed robbery, and aggravated assault, including assault with a deadly weapon.”