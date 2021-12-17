Illinois’ Rivers Casino Suspect Apprehended for Two Robberies

Posted on: December 17, 2021, 05:11h.

Last updated on: December 17, 2021, 05:11h.

A 24-year-old man recently appeared in Illinois court after getting charged in connection with two recent robberies outside of Rivers Casino. Both robberies targeted visitors at the Des Plaines gaming property.

Kenneth Lyke, pictured above. He is charged in connection with two robberies at Illinois’ Rivers Casino. (Image: CWBChicago)

Kenneth Lyke of Hoffman Estates, Ill. was arrested last week. He is charged with two counts of robbery, as well as a single burglary count, according to the Daily Herald, a local newspaper.

During a court appearance, Cook County Associate Judge Charles Beach set Lyke’s bond at $230,000, CWBChicago, a local news site, reported. It was unclear as of late this week, if Lyke was able to post bond.

One victim, on Aug. 18, had just cashed out winnings totaling $14,000. He headed to the casino’s parking lot.

Lyke allegedly grabbed the money from the man’s pocket. Then, Lyke fled in a car, police said.

More recently, on Oct. 13, a 67-year-old man had parked his car at Rivers Casino. He was walking in the direction of the gaming venue when Lyke walked up to him and grabbed his wallet from a pocket, police said.

The elderly man attempted to retrieve the wallet, authorities add. He and Lyke allegedly got into a struggle. The victim suffered injuries to his left hand and shoulder from the confrontation.

When reviewing surveillance video, security guards at the casino identified Lyke as a regular visitor to the gaming property.

Gas Station Heist

Lyke was also charged in connection with the Oct. 15 robbery of a gas station. He formerly worked at the Des Plaines station.

Lyke allegedly stole $130 from the gas station’s cash register. A clerk, who recognized Lyke, ordered Lyke to return the money. But Lyke allegedly drove away while the clerk was holding onto his car door. The clerk suffered knee and elbow injuries during the incident.

Lyke was arrested last week in Libertyville, Ill. Des Plaines police then took him into custody, the Daily Herald said.

Additional Rivers Casino Robbery

There was another robbery at Rivers Casino in November. It did not involve Lyke, authorities believe.

A victim who identified himself as Cordero Supe claimed he was robbed in the parking lot. He had $40,000 cash with him when he was attacked by two assailants. At least one of them was holding a firearm.

Supe says that after exiting the casino with the cash winnings on Nov. 8, two men wearing bandanas covering their faces approached him in a dark-colored vehicle. They brandished firearms and demanded that he hand them the cash.

After that robbery, Rivers Casino “indefinitely increased exterior security patrols,” CWBChicago reported.