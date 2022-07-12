Harrah’s New Orleans to Open Caesars Sportsbook, WSOP Poker Room This Fall

Harrah’s New Orleans announced today that its Caesars Sportsbook and World Series of Poker Room will each open sometime this fall at the only brick-and-mortar casino in the Big Easy.

An artist’s rendering of the Caesars Sportsbook and World Series of Poker Room spaces at the future Caesars New Orleans. The casino company is investing $325 million into transforming Harrah’s New Orleans into a new destination. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars Entertainment secured a 30-year licensing extension for its Louisiana casino in 2019. But the permit to continue Harrah’s New Orleans’ gaming monopoly inside the city’s limits didn’t come cheap.

In exchange for the concession being lengthened by three decades, Caesars agreed with the state to invest at least $325 million into the casino property. The bulk of the expansion funds will be used to build the casino’s first hotel, a 24-story tower with 340 guestrooms.

The capital expenditure will also cover Caesars fully rebranding the complex once finished to Caesars New Orleans. And the resort will come complete with a sportsbook and poker room featuring two of the casino giant’s marquee brands — Caesars Sportsbook and the World Series of Poker (WSOP).

Sportsbook Details

In a release supplied today to Casino.org, Caesars Entertainment says the forthcoming Caesars New Orleans will offer patrons a Caesars Sportsbook. The sports betting space will measure 5,700 square feet, with 12 self-service betting kiosks, a staffed counter, and an expansive video screen.

Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s New Orleans will be the foremost sports betting and viewing destination in the southern United States,” said Dan Real, regional president at Caesars Entertainment.

Real went on to say that the sportsbook will offer “an unmatched game-day experience for Louisiana’s passionate sports fans and our many visitors to the area.” The Caesars Sportsbook will be able to accommodate 178 patrons.

Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s New Orleans. (Image: Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars’ sports presence in the Big Easy is already large.

The Las Vegas-based casino operator acquired the naming rights to the Superdome, home of the NFL New Orleans Saints, a year ago this month. The Caesars Superdome will be known as such through at least 2041. Caesars’ 20-year sponsorship was valued at $138 million.

The Saints are one of the more popular franchises in the NFL. The team won the 2009 Super Bowl, as well as the NFC South Division title each year from 2017 through 2020.

Caesars also has partnerships with LSU and the NBA New Orleans Pelicans.

Poker Revamp

Harrah’s New Orleans’ poker room is being rebranded into a WSOP setting ideal for tournaments. The 5,000-square-foot space is billed as the largest poker room in Louisiana.

The World Series of Poker brand represents the ultimate poker experience and it’s only fitting we open a poker room that matches its legacy,” said Samir Mowad, general manager of Harrah’s New Orleans. “We’ll accomplish this by providing a best-in-class place for players to enjoy our games while generating a competitive buzz that builds camaraderie and creates a thrilling sense of victory for our winners.”

The forthcoming World Series of Poker Room will include 20 tables. The Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP space will be adjacent to one another on the main casino floor.