Grosvenor Casinos to Rebrand as it Seeks to Become More ‘Fun’

Posted on: December 6, 2022, 10:18h.

Last updated on: December 6, 2022, 10:42h.

Prominent UK casino operator and Rank Group brand Grosvenor Casinos is going to redevelop itself by rebranding its name and logo in an effort to deliver a “fun” appearance.

The logo for the Grosvenor Casinos brand hangs outside a casino. The company is going to update its brand in order to offer a “fresh” and “fun” gaming experience. (Image: Grosvenor Casinos)

The company revealed its plans to adopt a modern impression for gamblers. The changes include a redesigned logo and other updates, with the logo becoming an abstract G within a circle.

Grosvenor, which recently dealt with an employee strike over wages, said the new branding is “stylish” and gives off a “fun” vibe. It will have a more modern feel and be geared toward people who want to escape from the typical image most gamblers have of casinos. The update will cover Grosvenor’s 52 land-based casinos and its online properties.

Time for an Overhaul

Sarah Sculpher, the marketing director at Grosvenor Casinos, said in a release that as the global gaming industry changes, companies have to adapt as well. Rebranding a company name is never easy. But Grosvenor believes this will give it an edge and give gamblers a fresh perspective.

Sculpher added that it took significant research and insight from customers to determine how best to proceed with the rebranding. After it wrapped up its investigation, the company determined that the new logo and look will allow it to better distinguish itself from the competition.

UK gamblers and consumers can already get a taste of the changes. Grosvenor is already running a new advertising spot on TV called “Entertainment Time,” which highlights the update. The same spot will also soon begin to appear on the company’s online casino, GrosvenorCasinos.com.

Additionally, Grosvenor has introduced “Beat The Timer,” a skill-based, rapid-fire challenge where players match symbols and win daily prizes.

The branding updates follow several upgrades the company is carrying out at some of its land-based casinos. It’s spending more than £3.5 million (US$4.27 million) to transform its Merchant City venue.

Rebranding a company also doesn’t come cheaply. Typically, the costs can start at around $50K for a small business and increase to over $250K, according to brand advisory firm Frontify.

Grosvenor Continues as Poker Host

One of the reasons Grosvenor is able to splurge freely on upgrades and rebranding is its relationship with poker. It routinely hosts poker tournaments, including the live 2022 Grosvenor UK Poker Tour (GUKPT) Grand Final.

Just wrapping up in the series is the GUKPT London £1,250 (US$1,530) main event, which concluded this past weekend. Emerging on top of a field of 347 entries was Jamie Nixon, who is also a Grosvenor Poker team member.

In outlasting a field that included Justin Tsui, Phil Clarke, Kully Sidhu, and others, Nixon took home £93,970 (US$115,019). Sidhu took second and £64,980 (US$79,535) after running out of luck in back-to-back all-in hands.

The GUKPT began on December 1 and will continue through December 18.