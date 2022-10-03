UK Casinos Return to the European Casino Association Following Brexit

October 3, 2022

Last updated on: October 3, 2022, 01:48h.

Two years ago, the UK’s land-based gaming scene had to exit the European Casino Association (ECA) as part of the country’s departure from the European Union (EU). Now, the casino and gaming operator support organization is welcoming British casinos back into the group.

The UK’s Hippodrome Casino at night. The casino is one of several that are returning to the European Casino Association after a two-year break caused by Brexit. (Image: The Evening Standard)

Brexit has caused the UK a number of issues, some of which are still present today. It’s been a problematic transition that has led to skyrocketing inflation and political turmoil. However, confidence in emerging from the chaos is high.

The British casino industry is going through a transition as well, and for the same reasons. The return to the ECA might be a small beacon of light that there are better days on the horizon.

Working to Find Solid Ground

On September 28 and 29, the ECA held its latest general assembly, which included participation by members of the organization. During the gathering, the ECA welcomed back eight casino operators from the UK.

Among those are Aspers Group, Crown Aspinalls, Genting Casinos UK, the Hippodrome Casino, Les Ambassadeurs, Mayfair Casino, Rank Group, and Metropolitan Gaming. The Hippodrome Casino’s CEO, Simon Thomas, spearheaded the initiative alongside the ECA Board.

As the representative for the eight UK casino operators within the ECA, we are stronger together through shared experiences. As a full member, we will be capitalising on the knowledge base of the European land-based sector and the incredible value it creates for its members,” said Thomas.

The ECA is more than just an association of casino companies. It plays a primary role in shaping policy across Europe and works with Europol on anti-money laundering and security initiatives.

The annual gatherings also offer a chance for ECA partners to show off their latest technology and address industry changes. This year’s meeting, which took place at Casino Baden in Baden, Austria, also highlighted the expanding position Metaverse casinos are playing in the industry.

The ECA works with other industry organizations, including Clarion Gaming. They began collaborating on symposiums this year, and will also have stronger interactions leading up to next year’s ICE London 2023. The event will be held at ExCel London on February 7-9.

ECA Chair Stepping Down from Casino Role

In addition to serving as the chairman of the ECA, Per Jaldung is also the CEO of Casino Cosmopol. He recently announced his pending departure.

Casino Cosmopol is the land-based arm of Sweden’s Svenska Spel. There have been rumors that the entity, which also serves as the country’s gaming regulator, could be put up for sale, but nothing more has materialized.

Jaldung announced during the ECA’s recent gathering that he will leave Casino Cosmopol before the end of the year. He didn’t specify a reason for his decision, but it’s likely he’s ready to retire.

Jaldung’s professional career spans more than 30 years, 20 of which have been at Casino Cosmopol. He’s been the company’s CEO for the past 14.

In addition to leaving the company, he’s also going to exit the ECA. His seven-year tenure as chairman will end when the group meets next February. At that time, the board will select a replacement.