Flutter UK Proactive on Responsible Gaming Despite Slow Government Movement

Posted on: December 15, 2021, 09:58h.

Last updated on: December 15, 2021, 09:58h.

The UK is in the process of updating its gambling laws, but things are moving much slower than expected. Flutter Entertainment doesn’t want to wait for the government and the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). While the government finalizes its latest terms and conditions Flutter is taking matters into its own hands.

Conor Grant, the CEO of Flutter UK & Ireland. The company is introducing a number of responsible gambling initiatives as the government moves slowly to create its own. (Image: Independent.ie)

Flutter Entertainment’s CEO of UK and Ireland operations, Conor Grant, revealed this past Monday what’s in store for the company. While the UK’s Gambling Act continues to go through a review that began over a year ago, the gaming operator has already taken steps toward improved responsible gambling operations.

Conor penned a blog post on Monday, “Safer Gambling – putting our customers first.” He explained that one of the examples of the company’s proactive nature was its “Affordability Triple Step” program. It’s been expected that the UK will place more pressure on operators to verify that their users can afford to cover what they spend, and Flutter’s program addresses that demand.

We have been looking at meaningful ways we can enhance customer protections – not just because it is the right thing to do, but also because it is vital for the sustainability of our industry,” says Flutter’s Conor Grant.

The UK gambling industry will likely have stiff limits on how much can be spent each month by gamblers. The rules, which aren’t likely to be released until after next February, will cover this, as well as tighter per-session limits and other restrictions.

Responsible Gambling Becomes a Primary Focus

Flutter’s responsible gambling initiatives take these points into consideration, according to Grant. He explained that, over the last year, the company has increased its focus on younger gamblers. The 25-and-under age bracket is at greater risk, he asserts. The company’s measures “cut right to the heart of their potential vulnerability.”

Flutter will limit deposits by those 25 years old or under to £500 (about US$660) per month. This is expected to start sometime next year.

In addition to the £500 cap, which was announced in September, Flutter is also cutting off credit card deposits in Ireland.

Apart from its in-house responsible gambling initiatives, Flutter is supporting external initiatives, as well. Conor explained that the company will donate 1% of its net gaming revenue by 2023 in support of research, education and treatment of problem gambling in Ireland. That will result in a contribution of €3 million (US$3.37 million) that year, according to the executive.

Conor added, “As we all look ahead to 2022, with many of us still working from home and Christmas still unclear, I am comforted by the real changes we have made as a business over the last twelve months and look forward to the new year with optimism.”