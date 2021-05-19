FanDuel Opening Product Development Office in Atlanta, Seeking 900 Employees

Posted on: May 19, 2021, 09:57h.

Last updated on: May 19, 2021, 09:57h.

FanDuel announced today it will build a new product development campus in downtown Atlanta.

Downtown Atlanta is seen. FanDuel says it will open a product development office in the Georgia capital. (Image: Atlanta Traveler)

The sports betting and iGaming behemoth says it’s looking to hire more than 900 employees over the next five years for its Georgia office. The New York-based group will spend $15 million on the site development and hiring of personnel.

FanDuel is partnering with the state’s higher education system to develop new college courses in the tech industry. The Atlanta office will primarily consist of jobs focused on software engineering, product development, information technology (IT), user experience (UX), and user interface (UI) design.

The company did not reveal a specific timeline for opening the Atlanta office.

FanDuel operates sports betting in 10 states — New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Tennessee, Iowa, Virginia, and Michigan. Its daily fantasy sports platform is live in 44 states, including Georgia. The company claims to have 12 million users.

State, City Incentives

FanDuel was lured to Georgia with state assurances that the company will receive financial assistance for job training programs.

FanDuel says it’s seeking office space of roughly 68,000 square feet. Since the exact location hasn’t yet been pinpointed, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that it is “not immediately clear what tax credits and other incentives the sports betting firm will receive.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) applauded FanDuel’s decision to come to Atlanta.

“I’m proud to welcome FanDuel to the Peach State, and I look forward to seeing the countless opportunities this project creates for the hardworking Georgians across metro Atlanta,” said Kemp. “FanDuel’s decision to open a tech hub in Georgia is a testament to our world-class universities and tech training programs, as well as the diverse ecosystem of professional sports leagues and teams we’ve cultivated here.”

Georgia on Sidelines

FanDuel lobbied state lawmakers last year to put forward a ballot referendum before voters in the November 2020 election asking if they wish to amend the Georgia Constitution to allow sports betting.

Since 2016, financial campaign records reveal that FanDuel has spent more than $70,000 in Georgia, donating to both sides of the political aisle. The iGaming firm was again unsuccessful in 2021, as the Georgia General Assembly ended its session last month without passing sports betting legislation.

FanDuel said Georgia’s ongoing prohibition on commercial gambling — the state’s lottery being the lone exception — did not hinder its consideration of investing in the state.

As we grow our business in a very competitive industry, it’s critical we have access to a diverse talent pool,” said Sarah Butterfass, FanDuel’s chief product officer. “During this process, it became clear that Atlanta provided FanDuel with a winning combination of access to a thriving tech cluster, respected educational institutions we could partner with, and a diverse and welcoming community eager for our arrival.”

Home to a little more than half of a million people, Atlanta is the most populated city in Georgia, and 37th in the US. Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the world’s busiest.