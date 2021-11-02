Denmark’s Better Collective to Roll Out Gamalyze Across Sports Betting Brands

A new tool to fight problem gambling, Gamalyze, has been launched by Better Collective, a global sport betting media group with headquarters in Copenhagen.

Gamalyze acts as a self-evaluation aid through the use of a virtual card game. It works through “neuro-scientific principles,” according to Better Collective, in order to gain insight into players’ betting and gaming behavior.

The company also plans to work with betting operators, regulators, government officials, and the gaming sector to provide advanced early detection and intervention responses for safer gambling.

Gamalyze is produced by Mindway AI, a software company that Better Collective acquired earlier this year. Mindway was formed to create solutions used in identifying problem gamblers and at-risk gamblers. The products it uses are based on neurosciences and artificial intelligence (AI).

Well-Timed Rollout for Better Collective

The Better Collective product rollout coincides with “Safer Gambling Week,” which runs from Nov. 1 to 7 in the UK and Ireland. During this week, industry experts and organizations actively promote responsible gambling, as well as support for consumers. Better Collective will use this week to promote their new tool.

Responsible gambling is a very important part of our business philosophy,” said Jesper Sogaard, founder and CEO of Better Collective.

Gamalyze has been included by Mindway AI in the newly-regulated Dutch market to give advice to bettors and create awareness of the issues with problem gamblers.

In all regulated sports betting and iGaming markets, responsible gaming has become a leading topic. Regulators have recently launched stricter proactive measures to ensure operators follow the rules. The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has routinely been one of the staunchest supporters of improved gambler protections. Although it, too, has been called out for allegedly not playing by the rules.

Better Collective Growth Continues

Better Collective A/S (Nasdaq Stockholm: BETCO), launched in 2004. The sports betting media group develops educational platforms for the gaming industry. Based in Sweden, it has partnered with a number of operators, including Bet365, Betfair, Coral, Unibet and others.

Better Collective entered the US sports betting market in 2018, after the Supreme Court’s decision to repeal PASPA. They currently have offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Nashville, TN.

The company recognizes that betting and gambling are forms of entertainment. Its focus is on making sure that users and employees enjoy iGaming. The company is aware that some people are susceptible to gambling addiction. Therefore, all the products offered promote responsible gambling and offer further information for the prevention of gambling addiction and iGaming played by minors.