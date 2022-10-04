David Blaine Adds New Las Vegas Magic Residency Dates

Posted on: October 4, 2022, 01:10h.

Last updated on: October 5, 2022, 06:12h.

David Blaine’s first residency, which kicked off Sept. 30 at Resorts World Las Vegas, has been making tickets disappear.

David Blaine floats around the main theater at Resorts World Las Vegas as the audience enters. His first residency has added six new show dates. (Image: Twitter)

The illusionist and the casino resort have added six new 2023 dates: January 6, 7, 27, and 28, and March 10 and 11. These new tickets for “David Blaine: In Spades” go on sale to the general public on October 7 at 10 a.m. PT, and to American Express card members on October 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

Seats are still available for Blaine’s previously scheduled remaining dates: Oct. 28 and 29 and Dec. 16 and 17. These range in price from $59 to $1,500.

Blaine’s premiere was attended by members of his celebrity fan club, including actor Woody Harrelson, rappers Dr. Dre and Eminem, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, producer Brian Grazer, director Darren Aronofsky, and actor Edward Norton, who introduced one of the illusions.

Blaine’s Resorts World show joins David Copperfield at the MGM Grand and “Criss Angel: Mindfreak” at Planet Hollywood as the predominant magic shows currently featured on the Las Vegas Strip.

Spoiler Alerts

According to reports, Blaine begins his show by greeting the crowd while appearing to float around the 5,000-seat auditorium supported only by a couple of dozen giant red helium balloons – like a real-life version of the 2009 animated movie Up.

Next, the illusionist climbs a scaffold and dives 78 feet into a pile of cardboard boxes he had members of the crowd help assemble as he floated.

The 90-minute show also includes close-up work, an illusion in which he appears to submerge himself in a water tank with a crocodile, and a finale in which every audience member cuts a deck in different ways, only to produce the same card.

Close Up on David Blaine

Blaine, a Brooklyn-born illusionist of Russian-Jewish ancestry, magically appeared on the scene after producing and directing his original television special, “Street Magic,” when he was just 23. In the 26 years since, his nine prime-time television specials have seen him buried alive under a three-ton water tank for a week with no water or food, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for 65 hours, and stand atop a 100-foot pillar for 36 hours without a safety net.

When I’m doing the stunts, it’s the only time I feel alive,” Blaine told the New York Times in 2002.

Blaine’s bizarre resume also includes having 1 million volts discharged continuously into his body for 72 hours, spending one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, and breaking the world record for breath-holding — 17 minutes, live, on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”