BetVictor Launches Pick 6 Free-To-Play Game in the UK and Ireland

Posted on: March 11, 2022, 09:52h.

Last updated on: March 11, 2022, 10:13h.

Sports bettors in the UK and Ireland (and even non-bettors) have a new option to add to their gaming list. BetVictor has created a Pick 6 option for the English Premier League and the Champions League.

A recent soccer match between Arsenal and Watford, which Arsenal won. Games like this will become part of BetVictor’s new Pick 6 free-to-play game. (Image: Adrian Dennis/AFP)

In order to remain relevant, any company has to innovate. It has to find new ways to attract additional customers and keep its existing customers entertained. BetVictor, the online sportsbook and iGaming operator, hopes its new Pick 6 product will do both. Best of all, it doesn’t cost anything to participate.

BetVictor Adds Pick 6 For Soccer

Soccer continues to be the go-to sport for a significantly large portion of the global betting community. BetVictor is making the most of its popularity to offer a new Pick 6 betting option in the UK and Ireland.

The new free-to-play game covers both the English Premier League and the Champions League. Players pick the winner and the final score of six games in either league. Each week, there’s a chance to win £1,000 (US$1,305).

As a game, Pick 6 offers a free and simple gaming experience, along with giving football fans the opportunity to win £1000. We’re confident that football fans will love playing Pick 6 each week,” said BetVictor Director of e-Gaming Turlough Lally.

Players don’t have to predict the exact outcome of each game they choose. Instead, BetVictor will award points based on the players’ selections. At the end of the week, the player with the most accurate selections, or within the closest margin of victory, wins and will take home the top prize.

A Race to the Top

BetVictor explains that the values of the points are weighted against several factors. The games’ betting odds play a role and the games with the highest odds will be worth more points.

Until the start of the match, it will be impossible to know the final point value for each contest. In the event two or more players have the same predictions, BetVictor has created a tiebreaking system. Those players will need to predict the minute the first goal of a match will be scored. Whoever gets it right, or is closest, will have the advantage.

The sportsbook has plenty to offer, even to those who don’t take the top prize. Players who correctly get their six answers correct but don’t win the top prize will receive a free bet worth £20 (US$26).

BetVictor has been serving the betting market for decades. It first opened in 1946 as a local bookmaker in London, and has continued to grow ever since. It now has over 500 employees at its headquarters in Gibraltar and its operating centers in London and Budapest.