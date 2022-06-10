Bally’s Las Vegas Taxi Hijacking By Porn Star Leads to Wild Ride, Cops Reveal

Posted on: June 10, 2022, 04:47h.

Last updated on: June 10, 2022, 04:47h.

An adult film star, identified as Michael Swayze, is scheduled to appear in court next month for allegedly stealing a taxi from Bally’s Las Vegas. He drove all the way to Arizona with cops in pursuit, police said. The Las Vegas Strip incident happened in May, but was just reported on this week.

Michael Swayze, pictured above. The adult film star faces numerous charges after allegedly stealing a taxi at the Las Vegas Strip and leading cops on a chase to Arizona. (Image: Instagram)

Along the way, the cab struck several cars. Police cars pursued the fleeing vehicle until it reached the Nevada-Arizona border.

Swayze, 23, was taken into custody. He was charged with kidnapping and grand larceny for the May 24 Las Vegas incident, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The incident began at about 11:15 am when the cab entered Bally’s valet area. The driver got out of cab to unload a passenger’s luggage.

Quickly, Swayze allegedly entered the taxi and sat down behind the steering wheel. He sped away at “high rate of speed,” with a passenger in the back seat, Las Vegas Metro police later told the Review-Journal.

Lets Woman Out of Cab

Along the way, the passenger struck her head against a door after the vehicle struck something, the report said. The passenger begged to be let out of taxi. Swayze let her leave a short distance from Bally’s.

Swayze also damaged the taxi’s GPS tracking device.

Metro police vehicles and a Metro helicopter joined in the high-speed pursuit of the stolen cab.

About 60 miles from Bally’s, Arizona Highway Patrol troopers placed spike strips on a highway in an effort to puncture the tires on the taxi. It was successful.

Arizona authorities filed charges against Swayze. They include driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and evading authorities, the report said. Swayze posted bail in Arizona. He is due in Las Vegas Justice Court next month.

When reached for comment, Chris Rasmussen, a Las Vegas-based criminal defense attorney, told the Review-Journal the situation was the result of “mental health issues… Michael did not possess the criminal intent requisite to violate the crimes alleged.”

Swayze has appeared in numerous adult films in recent years.

Porn Stars Named for Vegas

In April, Las Vegas was ranked second on the “World’s Kinkiest Cities” list, behind only London, according to a survey commissioned by The Bottle Club, a UK-based online alcohol-focused lifestyle brand.

Many porn stars are named after Las Vegas, the survey reported. Las Vegas also has numerous strip clubs. Las Vegas has been informally known as Sin City for decades.

As far as Bally’s, earlier this year, Caesars Entertainment announced it will rebrand Bally’s Las Vegas into Horseshoe Las Vegas. The transformation is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Originally, it was the MGM Grand.