Twitter Sports Betting Data Revealed, Insights Claim Social Media Spurs Gambling

Posted on: September 7, 2022, 02:20h.

Last updated on: September 7, 2022, 02:41h.

Sports betting handle in the more than 30 states where such gambling is permitted likely wouldn’t be quite as robust if it weren’t for Twitter. That’s according to the social media company, which for the first time in its history, is publicizing insights on what role the platform has when it comes to sports betting.

PointsBet is one of the more active sportsbook operators on Twitter. Data insights from the social media platform show that sports bettors are typically also Twitter users who rely on the network for the latest sports betting news. (Image: Twitter)

Twitter today unveiled data on the social media platform’s impact on legal sports gambling. Compiled through Twitter Insider Studies, the research includes individuals 18 and older who have bet on sports in the past 12 months and who live in a state where sports betting is legal.

Twitter says the data shows that roughly 70% of sports bettors are on Twitter. About one in three of those users say being active on the platform has led to them wagering more than they likely otherwise would. Sports bettors on Twitter spend 15% more overall on bets annually than sports bettors who are not on Twitter, the research suggested.

Sports bettors are on Twitter for their betting needs, predictions, drama and memes. The volume of bettor-focused content and the quality of Tweets have drastically increased over the past few years as many states legalized the betting and it was no longer seen as taboo,” a Twitter statement to Casino.org explained.

Another key takeaway from the Twitter Insider report is that sports bettors rank Twitter as the go-to social media platform for staying up to speed on the latest odds and line movements, injury reports, lineups, and predictions.

In the Game, In the Conversation

“Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now,” is the social media platform’s motto. And when users log in and see what the up-to-the-second buzz is all about regarding the day’s top sports betting news, the platform says many have a fear of missing out — casually abbreviated as “FOMO.”

The Twitter timeline, the company says, can often give sports bettors who hadn’t originally wagered on a notable game apprehension after scrolling through their feed. Roughly 65% of sports bettors on Twitter say they ended up wagering on a game after being motivated to participate because of the rampant social conversation.

Also of note is that almost four in 10 sports bettors say Twitter is the best sports betting source, as it combines oddsmakers’ content with opinions and insights from sports bettors themselves. More than 70% of bettors say they regularly check Twitter after placing a bet to follow the status and outcome of their wager.

Sportsbooks Active on Twitter

The leading sportsbooks in the US are well aware of the importance Twitter plays in the industry. The operators have, over the past few years, greatly increased their social media presence and associated activity.

Operators such as DraftKings, BetMGM, PointsBet, FanDuel, and Caesars Sportsbook are some of the firms known for posting updates on odds and spreads, and for engaging with fans by way of funny memes, polls, and friendly bickering.

Sportsbooks have also debuted Twitter-centric activations to directly engage fans. One example is DraftKings last month telling its Twitter followers to explain what they’re most excited about regarding the book’s launch in Kansas. Winning tweets were plastered on DraftKings billboards in the state.