Ronaldo Rape Accuser Wants $78 Million for Alleged Palms Casino Attack

Posted on: April 29, 2021, 11:46h.

Last updated on: April 29, 2021, 11:46h.

A Las Vegas woman who accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her at the Palms Casino Resort almost 12 years ago wants $78 million in damages and other costs from the global soccer icon. That’s according to new documents filed by the lawyers of former model Kathryn Mayorga in a federal courthouse in Nevada this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo during a match for Juventus in Italy’s Serie A. (Image: MARCA)

Mayorga sued Ronaldo in 2018, claiming battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, coercion, fraud, and abuse of a vulnerable person. She claims the Portuguese national raped her on the night of July 12, 2009 in the Palms penthouse after the pair had met that evening at the casino’s nightclub.

Ronaldo: Rape ‘Abominable’

According to the lawsuit, she was later “coerced” into signing a non-disclosure agreement by Ronaldo’s “fixers”, accepting a settlement of $375,000 in 2010 to drop her accusations. Mayorga claims she was “mentally incapacitated” when she signed the agreement.

Ronaldo denies the accusations, describing rape as “an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.”

Damages for ‘Pain and Suffering’

According to the new documents, Mayorga is seeking $25 million for “past pain and suffering,” $25 million for “future pain and suffering,” and $25 million in punitive damages, as well as a further $3 million to cover legal costs and expenses.

The 36-year-old schoolteacher has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and depression since the alleged attack, according to her complaint.

The new filings also list of more than 60 witnesses, including Ronaldo agent Jorge Mendes and Andrea Agnelli, chairman of his current team, Juventus.

The $78 million figure represents about two years’ salary for Ronaldo, but he is estimated to earn far more than that through endorsement deals with companies like Nike, Armani, Tag Heuer, and even online poker giant PokerStars.

Reasonable Doubt

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office announced earlier this year it would not prosecute Ronaldo in a criminal court because the allegations “cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Mayorga reported an assault to Las Vegas Metro Police on July 13, 2009, the day after the alleged attack, but refused to name the perpetrator or where it had taken place. She now claims this was because she was terrified of negative publicity.

Documents passed to German news magazine Der Spiegel in October 2018 appear to record conversations between Ronaldo and his legal fixers in which the person alleged to be Ronaldo admits having non-consensual sex with Mayorga.

Ronaldo’s lawyer has said these documents were “stolen by hackers and falsified.”