GoCar Self-Guided Sightseeing Vehicles Launch in Las Vegas

Posted on: March 1, 2023, 03:09h.

Last updated on: March 1, 2023, 03:09h.

Self-guided tours of Las Vegas are available starting Thursday, March 2, via GoCar, a company that operates the same service in San Francisco, San Diego, and Monterey, Calif. The cars are based on the Arcimoto FUV platform and can drive autonomously. However, for the foreseeable future, a person with a valid driver’s license must operate the vehicle while in touring mode.

GoCar self-guided tours of Las Vegas launch March 2 on the Strip and downtown. (Image GoCar)

Passengers can customize a guided tour that includes downtown and the Strip, for a basic price of $150 for three hours. Highlights include the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas Sign, the “Pawn Stars” shop, MGM Sphere, and all major hotels and landmarks along the Strip. Longer tours of Red Rock Canyon and the Hoover Dam are coming later this year, according to the company.

Those three hours can be taken at your own pace — stopping for photos, lunch, etc. — but additional time is billed at $1.44 per minute. One- and two-hour tours, as well as all-day tours, are also available. The all-day tour is $260.

“From the beginning, our goal was to offer our customers the cure for the common tour, giving them the freedom to drive where they want while our GPS-guided audio tour brings the city to life with rich histories and unforgettable stories,” Kenneth Lippman, partner of GoCar Las Vegas, stated in a company press release.

They’ll Come to You

Later this year, you’ll be able to order a GoCar directly to your Las Vegas hotel, to which it will drive autonomously and, after you exit, return to GoCar’s downtown office the same way. (That technology is currently being beta-tested.)

“With our new all-electric fleet and the promise of upcoming driverless technology, we believe we’ve improved on that promise, now giving customers the added performance of an electric vehicle while reducing harmful emissions, all in a small-footprint EV that will have the ability to pick customers up right from their hotel. There’s simply no better way to explore Las Vegas,” Lippman said.

For the time being, GoCars must be picked up at Las Vegas’ downtown office at 723 S Casino Center Blvd. For reservations, call (702) 323-4066 or email reservations-lv@gocartours.com.