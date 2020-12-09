Conscious Gaming Hires Ex-Caesars Exec to Help Responsible Gaming Platform Gain Traction in Online Industry

Posted on: December 8, 2020, 11:27h.

Last updated on: December 8, 2020, 11:27h.

Conscious Gaming announced late last week it has brought on a former Caesars Entertainment executive to its senior leadership team.

Former Caesars Interactive executive Seth Palansky has been hired by Conscious Gaming to help the nonprofit organization get gaming operators on board with PlayPause, a responsible gaming application that works across operators and jurisdictions. (Image: Conscious Gaming)

Seth Palansky will join the Vancouver-based organization as its vice president of corporate social responsibility and communications. Previously, he served as the vice president of corporate communications for Caesars Interactive division, where he helped with the rollout of the company’s iGaming app in both Nevada and New Jersey.

Before his time with Caesars, Palansky was the first employee for the NFL Network in 2003, helping to launch that cable network now available to 55 million subscribers.

He’ll now leverage his experience in the sports and gaming realms to help launch Conscious Gaming and get operators to adopt its PlayPause technology.

PlayPause works across state lines and gaming operators to help expand self-exclusion protections for bettors and make the administrative process behind exclusion databases more efficient. It helps players self-exclude across several states and helps mobile gaming providers learn more about players who seek exclusion protections in one state but try to play in another.

“Sports betting and iGaming businesses are spreading rapidly throughout the U.S., and in order to ensure their longevity, it is imperative that all stakeholders have their responsible gaming initiatives accommodate the modern habits of those users they aim to protect,” Palansky said in a statement.

About Conscious Gaming

Conscious Gaming is a non-profit organization that wants to use technology for social good within the gaming industry. Established by GeoComply Founder Anna Sainsbury, it works with operators, regulators, responsible gaming groups, and other key stakeholders to protect players and promote responsible gaming. GeoComply announced the launch of Conscious Gaming and PlayPause in September during the American Gaming Association’s Responsible Gaming Education Week.

“We believe the benefits of offering a technology-driven self-exclusion tool are critical for our industry to ensure we protect all stakeholders,” Sainsbury said

GeoComply provides geolocation and compliance technology to mobile gaming operators worldwide. It’s currently in use in 45 US states for regulated iGaming, online poker, mobile sports betting, lottery, daily fantasy, and advanced-deposit wagering for horse racing.

While PlayPause is the first product, it appears Conscious Gaming will also look to bring together gaming stakeholders and use technology platforms to prevent digital crimes and keep criminal groups from being able to move money.

GVC, BetMGM First on Board with PlayPause

Late last month, Conscious Gaming announced GVC Holdings had come onboard to serve as the first official partner of PlayPause. Through that partnership, BetMGM will use the technology to manage its responsible gaming efforts across the states where it operates either iGaming, mobile sports betting, or both.

A multi-state approach to responsible gaming is an important step for the industry and advances consumer protection in a meaningful way. We’re delighted to play a leading role in collaborating on this important and timely initiative,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in a release.

BetMGM is a joint venture between GVC and MGM Resorts International.