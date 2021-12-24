BtoBet Adds Worldline’s PaymentIQ Solution to Streamline Payments Integration

Posted on: December 24, 2021, 06:43h.

Last updated on: December 24, 2021, 09:15h.

BtoBet is making integration of its online gaming and sports betting platforms a little easier. Adding PaymentIQ by Worldline is designed to help make that possible.

Alessandro Fried, founder and CEO of BtoBet, speaks at a gaming summit. The iGaming company continues to integrate alternatives that make it easier for operators to launch into new territories. (Image: SBC News)

BtoBet is going to include PaymentIQ into its operations to give its partners more flexibility as they expand into new regions. PaymentIQ is a payments solution that supports all major credit cards and e-wallets. It also provides access to online bank transfers and mobile payments.

PaymentIQ’s integration marks another step in delivering a cutting-edge sportsbook experience to our partners, allowing them to provide a stimulating and laminar experience under all aspects of the betting journey to their players,” said BtoBet Chief Marketing Officer Sabrina Soldà.

By incorporating the Worldline payment product, BtoBet is facilitating the integration by its sportsbook partners of a tailored solution with a standard interface. It means that, as operators enter new jurisdictions, they can more easily ramp up their activity using a common payments solution.

Worldline has recently signed a number of deals to enhance global payments. It partnered recently with Bexs Pays in Brazil to manage cross-border online transactions. Shortly before that, it teamed with Joom for an eCommerce solution in Russia. Also this month, it acquired 80% of Eurobank Merchant Acquiring, which controls 20% of the Greek market.

Worldline Addressing Digital Payment Solution Needs

Worldline is also involved in the cryptocurrency and blockchain areas, advancing crypto’s position as a fiat alternative.

In 2021, the company began dedicating more resources to the sports and sports betting industries. In addition to its involvement with operators like BtoBet, it is also behind Copa Europe. The latter is developing a cloud-based solution that can harvest and distribute digital media for sports. The platform allows content creators and producers to interact with live content, increasing fan engagement.

The Copa Europe website explains that the solution “aims to address the exploding demand for non-linear sports consumption (live and eSports) by leveraging Over-the-Top (OTT) sports media services and combining them with a new set of media technologies that will democratize the consumer experience.”

Worldline serves as the Copa Europe project coordinator, with participation from IBM, VITEC, and a number of global telecommunications companies.

BtoBet Gains New Ground

BtoBet is already set up to operate in a number of global jurisdictions.

The company’s recent acquisition by Aspire Global is giving it even more coverage of the gaming industry. Aspire completed the acquisition of BtoBet in October for an initial consideration of €20 million (US$22.64 million).

Aspire recently completed the migration of all its partner brands to BtoBet’s sportsbook platform. In August, the first partner brand was made available on BtoBet’s sportsbook platform. The company is now working towards achieving its goal of migrating all ten of its remaining brands by year-end.

BtoBet recently expanded into new markets in Brazil and Poland. The sportsbook supplier is also certified in the UK.