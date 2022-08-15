Pragmatic Play Extends Global Reach in the UK and Brazil

Posted on: August 15, 2022, 11:34h.

Last updated on: August 15, 2022, 11:51h.

B2B gaming provider Pragmatic Play is extending its reach to new territories. Thanks to existing and new partnerships, it will soon find more exposure in the UK, Ireland, and Brazil.

Inside Pragmatic Play’s Headquarters in Malta. The B2B gaming supplier is extending its reach through partnerships that will give it more access to the UK, Ireland, and Brazil. (Image: Capital Finance International)

Pragmatic Play has a solid presence in the global iGaming space already, and the agreements will help it leverage its success. The company recently announced that it was launching its live casino in Argentina after receiving approval in Buenos Aires.

Now, another agreement follows a successful partnership the company has enjoyed with Hollywoodbets in the UK and Ireland. The other will take advantage of a new arrangement with Smashup, giving it access to Brazil’s growing market.

Tapping into the UK and Ireland

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven slot titles per month. At the same time, it also offering live casino games, virtual sports, and bingo as part of its multi-product portfolio. In addition, all of its content is available through a single API. This makes it easier for operators to launch the content.

Pragmatic Play will take advantage of its agreement with Hollywoodbets, with whom it already has a standing relationship in the South African market. It will provide its slot library, live casino titles, and virtual sports content to the operator’s players in the UK and Ireland.

The company stated in a press release that it will deliver its full slot portfolio of more than 250 titles. Among these are the recently-released Gorilla Mayhem, as well as Big Bass Splash and Gates of Olympus. In addition, its live casino library offers titles such as Boom City, the Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Mega Wheel, along with a full selection of popular casino classics.

A series of ultra-realistic virtual sports titles completes the multi-vertical offering. Pragmatic Play explains that the extension of the partnership is in line with its business development and global growth goals.

Brazil Hides a Fortune

Latin America is experiencing significant growth in its gaming market, with Argentina and Colombia consistently producing better numbers. However, once Brazil gets all of its different gaming regulations figured out, it could beat them both.

Pragmatic Play has already arrived in the country and has started to put down roots. It has partnerships in various stages of completion, including one already in place with gamign operator Weebit. It’s now solidifying its position with a new multi-vertical agreement with Smashup.

As it is with Hollywoodbets, the company will provide its full content of slots, live casino, and virtual sports. In a separate press release, the company explained that this will not only benefit Smashup’s players, but also help it expand its own profile in the region. In addition, a complete package of virtual sports solutions will provide essential cross-selling sports betting opportunities.

The agreement enhances the growth of Pragmatic Plays in Brazil and Latin America. The company is confident that it will consolidate its position as the main partner for the supply of content in the region as a result.