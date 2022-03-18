Kentucky House Passes Sports Betting Legislation, Bill Heads to Senate

Posted on: March 18, 2022, 09:17h.

Last updated on: March 18, 2022, 09:27h.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — In a historic vote, the Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize sports betting in the state on Friday.

State Rep. Adam Koenig, left, stands with Majority Floor Leader Steven Rudy as lawmakers vote on House Bill 606, which would legalize sports betting in the state. (Image: Casino.org)

Lawmakers passed House Bill 606 in a 58-30 vote. The measure will now go to the state Senate for its consideration.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger), would allow the state’s racetracks and extension facilities to offer sports betting. It enables both brick-and-mortar sportsbooks at the tracks, as well as online applications.

If approved, Kentucky would become the 34th state in the US to legalize sports betting. Currently, six of the seven states surrounding the Bluegrass State have legalized the wagering opportunity.

This story will be updated throughout the day.