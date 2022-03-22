IGT Tapped to Provide Lottery Services for Singapore Pools

Posted on: March 22, 2022, 07:29h.

Last updated on: March 22, 2022, 07:29h.

International Game Technology continues to seek out new lottery deals around the world. The latest is in Singapore, where it extends its ongoing relationship with lottery operator Singapore Pools.

Singapore Pools headquarters in Singapore. The lottery and sports betting operator will receive assistance from IGT through an extended partnership. (Image: Channel News Asia)

International Game Technology (IGT) is busy in a number of gaming verticals, but especially looks to be the king of lotteries. It has already signed several new lottery deals this year in various countries and just added one more.

As Singapore’s gaming industry undergoes a transformation, the rules of what is and isn’t acceptable have been clarified. Just days later, IGT announced the signing of an expanded partnership with land-based sports betting and lottery operator Singapore Pools.

IGT Adds to Lottery Footprint

IGT announced yesterday that IGT Global Services Limited will partner with Singapore’s lottery operator, Singapore Pools. The subsidiary will deploy a new central system, as well as its Aurora Navigator, Data Connector and Aurora Anywhere products. This deal continues a relationship that IGT has had with Singapore Pools since 1986.

This best-in-class technology coupled with IGT’s longstanding lottery leadership will ensure Singapore Pools continues to channel its surpluses to good causes while offering a secure and responsible gaming environment for all,” states IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery Jay Gendron.

Aurora Navigator is a tool that allows companies to manage, view and administer all of their lottery applications. Data Connector allows for efficient data integration and analysis.

The Aurora Anywhere secure gateway allows external applications to connect with the core lottery system. This system facilitates new opportunities for game play, bringing additional innovation to the lottery segment.

In addition to the inclusion of the applications, IGT will also offer maintenance, marketing support and training. While IGT didn’t provide the monetary value of the expanded partnership, it stated that the contract covers the next six years of Singapore Pools’ operations.

Rapid Expansion of Lottery Ops

IGT has inked several arrangements recently. This past February, it received a 20-year extension from the Rhode Island Lottery. Then, earlier this month, IGT signed a lottery deal with La Lotería Nacional (LOTENAL), Mexico’s National Lottery.

IGT will offer LOTENAL a full range of services, including instant ticket distribution and lottery game transactions. The partnership includes the continuous development of new B2B channels, installation, repair and maintenance of its entire lottery terminal base, as well as other enhancements.

IGT, through its IGT Global Solutions Corporation, IGT México Lottery, S. de R.L. de C.V., and IGT SME, S. de R.L. de C.V. subsidiaries, will provide an integrated draw-based system and instant ticket central, lottery terminals and a communications network as part of the contract. The subsidiaries will also offer ongoing marketing services like research and game planning and services such as trading advisory for sports betting, odds setting and risk management.

Sadusky Takes the Bull by the Horns

Vincent Sadusky has only led IGT since January, relieving former CEO Marco Sala. Since then, however, he has been on a mission and doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Sadusky, who has been a part of IGT’s board of directors since 2009, made clear his objectives for the company in a recent financial update. He explained that he is unraveling a strategy that includes growth, innovation and optimization for 2022, propelled by the company’s “accelerated recovery” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new boss added that IGT has a “robust pipeline” in place to support research and development for its Digital & Betting unit. This, he explains, is where the company is witnessing most of its growth. Sadusky wants to make sure it has all the resources it needs to keep that momentum going.