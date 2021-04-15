GameCo Announces Three Strategic Hires as Vegas Company Lands New Investments

Less than a month after bringing on a new chief executive, GameCo announced on Wednesday the hiring of three additional gaming industry veterans to help the company across its different verticals.

Gabriel Moraga is one of three new employees to join Las Vegas-based GameCo. It’s part of an aggressive growth campaign by the Las Vegas-based gaming company, which has also secured new investment from Playtech as well as an agreement with the gaming technology company to bring iGaming products to a slew of online casino applications worldwide. (Image: GameCo)

Michael Low has joined GameCo, where he will serve as its vice president of technology. Meanwhile, Barry Iremonger has been hired on as the lead games designer, while Gabriel Moraga joins as the company’s compliance director.

The trio brings more than 70 years of combined experience to the Las Vegas-based gaming company, with that experience coming at such companies as IGT, SG/Bally Technology, Synergy Blue, Aristocrat, Gamblit Gaming, and Ainsworth Game Technology.

“We love making games and true innovation requires a strong team,” GameCo CEO Adam Rosenberg said in a statement announcing the personnel moves. “We’re thrilled to have Barry, Michael, and Gabe bring their expertise in making and delivering great games into regulated markets.”

Low will be tasked with overseeing GameCo’s retail and technology team as it builds the company’s library of games. Moraga will be in charge of all licensing compliance work, including testing at both state regulatory facilities and independent labs. Iremonger, who has film and television experience, has been given responsibility over creative and math designs of GameCo’s products.

Swift Action at GameCo

Less than two months ago, GameCo found itself at a crossroads after the Nevada Gaming Commission denied a license to then-CEO Blaine Graboyes.

Just a few weeks after that, the company was able to bring on Rosenberg into the fold as the new CEO. The former head of gaming and leisure investing for Fortress Investment Group had been a board observer for three years as the investment firm held a stake in GameCo.

Shortly after Rosenberg’s hiring, GameCo then announced a new round of fundraising with gaming technology company Playtech and SpringOwl Asset Management joining previous investors. In a release last month, GameCo said the investment was designed to help the company develop new products designed to attract new players to the casino gaming experience.

The company develops arcade-style gaming machines for casino in both single- and multi-player formats. Those games are available at casinos in three states. In Las Vegas, they’re available at Park MGM, MGM Grand, the Fremont Hotel and Casino, and the Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino.

iGaming and eSports Emerging

While GameCo continues the development of products for brick-and-mortar casinos, the company is also working on expanding into iGaming and eSports betting. That focus came about during the casino shutdowns last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the investment deal with Playtech, GameCo also received access to the company’s network of iCasino brands and will have the ability to develop games on Playtech’s next-generation platform.

Today, players at U.S. online casinos alone spend over 30 million minutes daily playing games,” Playtech CEO Mor Weizer said in a statement last month announcing the investment and agreement. “GameCo’s entry into the regulated iGaming market is extraordinarily well-timed, and we are delighted to be supporting its growth with our investment and our platform.”

The company also sees an opening in the evolving eSports market as well and has crafted a full-service product for sportsbooks to use. As part of that effort, GameCo has secured an agreement with GRID, an eSports data platform, to help make official eSports data available for betting purposes.

“The online gambling space represents an enormous opportunity for GameCo to capitalize on mobile-native Gen X and Millennial players – core constituents within the digital gaming and esports industries,” GameCo Board Chairman Robert Montgomery said.