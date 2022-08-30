B2B Sports Betting and iGaming Supplier FSB Opens New Tech Hub in Colombia

The Latin American gaming market continues to evolve with growing operations arriving in Argentina, Peru, Colombia, and other countries. As it advances, FSB, a global provider of B2B sports betting and iGaming, continues strengthening its position in the market with a new technology hub in Medellin, Colombia.

Colombia’s gambling market is one of the top-performing markets in the LatAm region. It has consistently seen improved sales for more than a year, attracting a number of global and regional operators.

FSB is establishing a technology center in the country to help boost and expand its presence in Colombia. In addition, it is equipping its newly incorporated technology team with the necessary means to sustain FSB’s ambitions in South America and beyond.

Setting Down Roots

In addition to focusing on Latin America, FSB will also use the Colombian team to support its growth in North America. It recently secured a license in South Dakota, and in March, received approval to operate in Ontario, Canada.

The 30-person team will help FSB launch more quickly in markets that hold greater interest to the company. In addition, the new team will coordinate its efforts with FSB’s global teams in order to deliver a cohesive solution in all of the company’s operating markets.

Opening a new hub in the Americas has become essential due to the rapid growth of our client base in North America in the last 12 months, as well as our strong ambitions in the LatAm region,” said FSB CEO Dave McDowell.

The London-based company offers a range of solutions for the B2B iGaming segment. It provides in-house and data solutions for a variety of sports and offers a KYC-friendly platform for easy on-ramping. In addition, FSB has a variety of casino games from a number of suppliers. This offers greater flexibility to gaming operators.

Changing With the Times

FSB previously offered a B2C gaming solution. However, after realizing there was a need for end-to-end B2B gaming options, it switched gears. Three years ago, it began to transition away from B2C operations to focus solely on becoming a B2B company.

It received help in reaching that goal when private equity group Clairvest invested in its future three years ago. When JenningsBet separated itself from FSB in June, the transformation was complete.

Part of the decision to change directions came as a result of a disagreement FSB had with the UK Gaming Commission (UKGC) in 2020. The regulator wanted the company to be responsible for its white-label operators’ shortcomings.

The UKGC accused FSB of not providing enough oversight of its partners’ activities. This allowed those businesses to violate regulations pertaining to marketing, anti-money laundering protocols, and more. The company settled its differences with the regulator by paying a £634,300 (US$739,086) fine.