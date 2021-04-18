Retired Steve Wynn Still Active in Politics, Gives $770K to GOP House Campaign Fund

Posted on: April 17, 2021, 11:13h.

Last updated on: April 18, 2021, 12:21h.

Republicans in Washington are working to take back the House of Representatives in next year’s elections, and they’re getting a nice chunk of Steve Wynn’s money to achieve that goal.

Retired casino developer Steve Wynn contributed more than $770,000 to help the Republican Party in its bid to reclaim the majority in Congress for next year. He was one of 11 individuals who contributed that amount to the GOP’s Take Back the House 2022 fund. (Image: CBS News)

The now-retired casino magnate was one of 11 individuals who contributed $771,900 each to the GOP’s Take Back the House 2022 in the quarter that ended last month. That’s according to records from the US Federal Election Commission (FEC).

According to the Associated Press, the committee splits the money it receives between campaign chests for 59 GOP House incumbents and 20 other groups.

The AP notes that accepting the contribution in a change of course for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California). Back in 2018, he said he would donate Wynn’s contributions to charity after the Wynn Resorts founder faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

Steve Wynn is one of the great innovators in the history of modern capitalism. I thank him for his continued support, and I look forward to working with him to retake the House Majority,” McCarthy said in a statement to the AP.

A lawyer for Wynn told the AP his client has the same rights to make political contributions as other individuals.

Wynn Former GOP Finance Chair

Wynn is no stranger to politics, especially the GOP brand. He’s long been a donor in Republican circles. However, after he was accused of both sexual harassment and misconduct by workers at his resorts in Las Vegas, several politicians announced that the money they received from Wynn would be donated to charities.

That scandal not only led to his ouster at Wynn, it also led him to step down as the finance chair for the Republican National Committee.

However, not everyone turned down his fortune. In December, as Georgia prepared for two senatorial run-off elections that would decide control of the US Senate, Wynn poured $5 million into the races for the Republican candidates.

Wynn also has a number of philanthropic pursuits as well. Just last month, he gave $50 million to a health care system that operates near his hometown in upstate New York.

Other Gaming Execs Also Sign Big Checks

Some of that $771,900 Wynn gave has already been doled out, according to FEC records. Four sitting representatives have already received two checks each for $2,900. That’s one check for the candidate’s primary and one for their general election in November 2022.

The incumbents are US Reps. Madison Cawthorn (R-North Carolina), Bob Good (R-Virginia), Nicole Malliotakis (R-New York), and Don Young (R-Alaska).

In all four cases, Wynn’s occupation and employer are listed as “retired.”

Wynn wasn’t the only individual with a gaming connection who recently wrote a big check to the Republican campaign fund. A search of the FEC website focused on Nevada contributors revealed the following contributors:

Las Vegas businessman Craig Estey, the founder and owner of Nevada Restaurant Services, gave Take Back the House 2022 $250,000 on March 18. Nevada Restaurant Services is the parent company of Dotty’s chain of gaming cafes.

Station Casinos CEO Frank Fertitta III and his wife, Jill, both gave the fund $271,300 on March 31. Fertitta’s brother Lorenzo and his wife, Teresa, also contributed that same amount on the same date.