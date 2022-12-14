UK Lottery Winner Who Used Winnings To Open Meth Lab Heads to Prison

Posted on: December 14, 2022, 07:02h.

Last updated on: December 14, 2022, 07:02h.

Winning the lottery can be a life-changing experience, an opportunity to enter a new chapter in life and reach your dreams. Or, if you’re Ronnie Music Jr, it could turn you into a drug dealer and land you in prison.

A player scratches a lottery scratch-off ticket. A $3M scratch-off winner used the money to finance a meth operation that will now send him to jail. (Image: Shutterstock)

Music pulled off a once-in-a-lifetime victory when he won $3 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the Daily Star. It was an opportunity to provide a better life for himself and his wife, with promises of using the money wisely.

The 45-year-old Georgia resident did just the opposite. Instead, he used the money to return to his old lifestyle, which included running a major methamphetamine operation until police moved in and broke it up.

Music To Sing Jailhouse Rock

Music had already served time behind bars for operating a meth lab and illegal weapons possession. He got out of prison and had the ability to turn his life around. When he picked up the $3 million with the lottery card three years after his release, it must have seemed like a great way to start fresh.

Instead, he fell into his old trap. Once word got out that he had landed a sizable fortune, his old buddies came calling. Seeing him with his new lavish lifestyle, they wanted him to finance their drug operations and he gave in.

However, law enforcement got wind of the activity and arrested some of his accomplices. At least one decided to sing like a canary about Music, leading the police to his home. There, they found $1 million in meth, a collection of guns, more than $600,000 in cash and luxury cars.

Music was out on parole, released three years into a 10-year stint in prison. Because he took up his former life, he’s now headed back to Wilcox State Prison, the penal facility he called home for those three years. This time, however, he’ll stay there for 21 years.

Grandfather Predicts Lottery Win

Recently, in North Carolina, Dalton Radford became a millionaire, just like his grandfather said he would. Radford purchased two Carolina Jackpot scratch-off tickets on a trip to a convenience store, and one of them was worth $1 million.

His grandfather made the eerie prediction two weeks earlier. That begs the question, what else does the grandfather know?

At 18 years old, Radford is one of the youngest lottery millionaires on record. However, a seven-year-old in the UK almost had a chance to add his name to the lottery winners list.

In the UK, the legal age for buying lottery products is 16, which is why James Fletcher-Retallick wants to know how his son managed to get his hands on a scratch-off. He apparently bought it himself at a supermarket in August, and the store could now face a massive fine.

An investigation is underway, both by lottery official and the supermarket, part of the Walmart-owned Asda chain. The son shouldn’t receive too much grief for the purchase, though. When he bought the scratch-off, he gave it to his father as a gift, hoping it would cheer him up.