Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Terminated Employee Charged for Alleged Threats

Posted on: November 16, 2022, 01:55h.

Last updated on: November 16, 2022, 02:36h.

A former employee at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is facing criminal charges after he allegedly made threats toward his ex-boss.

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh fired a longtime employee who allegedly retaliated with a threat against his former boss. The Pennsylvania State Police subsequently brought charges against 41-year-old Thomas Fiore. (Image: Rivers Casino Pittsburgh)

Action News 4 in Pittsburgh reports that 41-year-old Thomas Fiore of Glassport is facing criminal charges for allegedly sending a text to a former co-worker that relayed a threat against management. It’s unclear why Fiore was terminated from the casino. But by all accounts, he was none too happy to be let go.

I always have a baseball bat in the trunk of my car. If I ever see [him] anywhere, he better run for his life,” Fiore allegedly wrote in the text.

“Between street justice and legal justice, everybody is gonna get what’s coming to them,” Fiore’s message allegedly concluded.

Fiore was fired from working at the casino and told to never return or have any communications with current employees. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh has placed Fiore on the casino’s list of prohibited persons.

Charges Filed

Details regarding the events that led to Fiore’s firing and his grievances with his unidentified immediate superior are scant. Court records show that Fiore was arrested this week by the Pennsylvania State Police’s Gaming Enforcement Bureau and fingerprinted.

Fiore is facing two charges — a first-degree misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat and a third-degree harassment misdemeanor. He’s due in court on December 29 for his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Kim Berkeley Clark in Allegheny County’s Fifth Judicial District.

A person found guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor of communicating a terroristic threat can be punished with up to five years in prison. Fines and other penalties, including the inability to purchase or possess a firearm, are also on the table. The harassment charge carries a maximum term of up to one year in prison, plus a fine of up to $2,500.

Fiore’s LinkedIn account shows that he most recently worked as a “purchasing manager” for Rush Street Gaming. Chicago-based Rush Street developed Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and continues to operate the casino.

Fiore said he managed a team of buyers who were responsible for purchasing all aspects related to the operation of the casino’s 2,400 slot machines, 100 table games, and 30-table poker room. Fiore claims his role also extended to overseeing purchasing needs for the property’s five restaurants, as well as banquet and event needs.

Fiore’s LinkedIn page says he worked at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh since it opened in 2009.

State Fines Parx

In related gaming news in Pennsylvania, the state Gaming Control Board announced on Wednesday a $10K fine against Parx Casino. The Philadelphia-area casino was slapped with the penalty for an incident in which an 18-year-old wrongly gained access to the gaming floor and proceeded to gamble at a table game.

Pennsylvania law prohibits any individual under the age of 21 from accessing a casino floor in the commonwealth. It is each licensee’s responsibility to assure that underage access is prevented.