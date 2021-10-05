MSG Sphere Targeted for 2023 Opening Near Las Vegas Strip

Posted on: October 5, 2021, 03:07h.

Last updated on: October 5, 2021, 04:39h.

Work is proceeding on schedule for the planned $1.8 billion MSG Sphere entertainment center. When its roof is completed this fall, the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas will be one step closer to its anticipated 2023 opening.

Crews work on the outer shell of the MSG Sphere near the Las Vegas Strip. The completion date has been pushed back from 2022 to 2023. (Image: Associated Press)

Workers have begun pouring concrete to fill in the roof at the skeletal top of the domed structure, according to Vincent Novicki, spokesman for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Crews already have installed metal support beams atop the 366-foot circular arena. Workers now are pouring 13,000 tons of concrete to complete the roof portion of the project, Novicki told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The globe-shaped entertainment center is being built just east of the Venetian and its affiliated properties. The Venetian was built on the east side of the Strip where the Sands hotel-casino once stood.

The $1.8 billion MSG Sphere will seat 17,500 spectators. It will feature a 160,000-square-foot, high-resolution LED display billed as the largest and brightest in the world. Among other functions, the globe-shaped Sphere will be used for athletic events, concerts, and eSports competitions, according to the Las Vegas Sun.

The New York-based company building the Sphere owns Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Madison Square Garden is home to the NHL’s New York Rangers and NBA’s New York Knicks. The Garden also hosts concerts, boxing matches, and other spectator events.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment is leasing the land near the Strip from Las Vegas Sands Corp., which owns the Venetian. Apollo Global Management Inc. and Vici Properties Inc. are acquiring the Venetian, Palazzo, and Sands Expo Center. That acquisition is expected to be finalized by early next year.

Additional Las Vegas Arenas

The Sphere is the latest in a construction boom in the Las Vegas Valley during the past half dozen years. That includes the addition of two major sports venues, Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena.

Allegiant Stadium, located just west of the Strip, is home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

T-Mobile Arena, where the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights play, is near the Park MGM and New York-New York hotel-casinos on the west side of the Strip.

New Major Casinos

In addition to other recent projects, the Las Vegas Convention Center has undergone a multi-million dollar expansion, and brand-new hotel casinos have gone up in the area.

Late last year, Circa Resort opened at Fremont and Main streets in downtown Las Vegas as an adults-only hotel-casino. It is the first resort built from the ground up in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years.

South of the city limits on the Strip, the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas opened in June at the site where the Mob-connected Stardust once stood. Resorts World is the first new hotel-casino to open on the Strip since the Cosmopolitan began operating in late 2010.

Other major Las Vegas projects are being proposed, including one plan to build a moon-themed resort with a “lunar surface.”