Minnesota’s Mystic Lake Casino Security Guards Assaulted, Suspect Charged

Posted on: August 25, 2022, 09:24h.

Last updated on: August 25, 2022, 10:05h.

Trevor Edward Will of Lake Eagle, Minn. was charged in court last week for allegedly assaulting two security guards with pieces of lumber. The incident happened at Minnesota’s Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.

Minnesota’s Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, pictured above. Two security guards were assaulted at the venue. (Image: URComped.com)

Will, 49, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault in connection with the August 12 incident, KSTP, a local TV station, reported.

The event began when Will went up to the tribal casino-hotel’s bell stand while holding two pieces of two-by-four lumber. He allegedly struck one guard in the face with the lumber. The guard suffered a bruise above his left eye.

The second guard was struck in the stomach with the lumber, police said. He recently had surgery in the injured area. Neither guard was seriously injured.

Eventually, the guards were able to restrain Will and take the pieces of wood away from him.

Will told the guards he was “fed up with the system” and that “you’re going to have to drag me out of here,” Bring Me The News, a Minnesota media site, reported. It was unclear what angered him.

Will was released from the Scott County Jail after appearing in district court last week. If convicted, Will could face up to 14 years in prison and $28K in fines, KSTP said.

The casino is located in Prior Lake, Minn., 25 miles south of Minneapolis. The venue is owned and operated by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.

Sports Betting Proposals Fail

In May, an effort to bring sports betting to Minnesota failed once again. That was after state lawmakers couldn’t agree on specifics to expand gambling.

Gambling in Minnesota is limited to the state-run lottery and tribal casinos. Sports betting bills in the Senate and House were designed to let the tribal casinos provide wagering on athletic events.

The legislation also would have let the tribes partner with third-party online sportsbook providers to take bets remotely within Minnesota.

But there were too many differences between legislation proposed in the House and Senate.