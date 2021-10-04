Global Gaming Expo Returns To Las Vegas After One-Year Pandemic Hiatus

Posted on: October 4, 2021, 08:00h.

The Global Gaming Expo is back, returning to an in-person event in Las Vegas after a year off from the coronavirus.

Thousands of industry professionals attend the G2E conference each year. The conference from 2019 is shown above. (Image: G2E)

Our reporters will provide live, on-the-ground coverage of some of the industry’s most pressing topics, including the future of gaming, cashless gaming, sports betting, and technological advances.

The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) officially kicks off Monday at the Venetian Expo (formerly known as The Sands Expo and Convention Hall). The four-day event will include keynote speeches from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D), MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle, and Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox.

Virtual Expo 2020

Last year, the expo was held virtually for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

G2E was canceled in July by the COVID-19 pandemic, which had suspended all large gatherings in Nevada. The gaming convention has been held every year in Las Vegas since it debuted in 2001. It brings in some 30,000 people to the Strip each year who work in casino operations, gaming manufacturing, tribal venues, and related industries.

Conventions Key to Las Vegas

Conventions are a huge part of the Vegas economy. Each year, over 6 million people come to the gambling city for conventions. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) says exhibitions support approximately 43,000 jobs, provide $1.9 billion in pay, and generate an annual economic output of $6.3 billion.