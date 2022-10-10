NHL Season Preview: Atlantic Division Betting Odds

There might not be a more loaded division in all of the National Hockey League than the Atlantic Division. With teams like the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Buffalo Sabres on the move up — and trying to chase down the already established Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, and Boston Bruins — the division is deep.

No matter what the experts say, the Montreal Canadiens have been a threat since making the Stanley Cup Final two seasons ago.

Odds of winning the division Odds of winning the Stanley Cup Toronto Maple Leafs +200 +800 Florida Panthers +220 +900 Tampa Bay Lightning +225 +1000 Boston Bruins +800 +2500 Montreal Canadiens +8000 +12500

The Presidents’ Trophy winner (NHL team with the most regular-season points) has come out of this division for three consecutive seasons (Florida in 2022, Boston in 2020, and Tampa Bay in 2019, with 2021 suspended for a pandemic realignment), and there is no reason to suggest that won’t happen again this year.

Upper Echelon

At the top of the division, the oddsmakers’ favorite to come out on top is the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team is coming off a season that saw them record a franchise-high 115 points, finishing second in the division behind the Florida Panthers before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The second favorite to win the division is the Panthers, who also set a franchise record with 122 points last season before being swept by the Lightning in the second round.

Florida’s state partner in Tampa Bay is the third favorite to win the division, but the fourth-biggest favorite to win the Stanley Cup— showing the high-caliber teams in this division.

Rounding out the top of the Atlantic Division are the Boston Bruins. The team may be on the decline, but as long as center/forward Patrice Bergeron and right winger David Pastrnak are in the fold, they have a chance to compete with anyone in the division.

Long Odds

Where the division takes a turn is in the bottom half, but three of the four teams are trending upward. Last season, Buffalo (75 pts), Detroit (74 pts), and Ottawa (73 pts) were separated by just two points. All three appear to be headed in the right direction, challenging the top teams on a nightly basis.

This season, while they are still tightly grouped, don’t be surprised to see one or more start to challenge toward the top. Detroit, Ottawa, and Buffalo are all +2500 to win the division and +5000 to win the Stanley Cup.

The bottom of the division wraps up with the Montreal Canadiens (+8000 to win the division, +12500 to win the Stanley Cup) who are tied with the San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, and the Chicago Blackhawks having the second-longest odds behind the Arizona Coyotes (+30000) to win the Stanley Cup.